Campbell sets future FBS games

(STATS) – A season before moving to the FCS scholarship level, Campbell has announced games against four FBS programs.

The Camels, who will switch from the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League to the scholarship-level Big South beginning next season, have scheduled FBS games at Coastal Carolina (Sept. 15, 2018), Troy (Aug. 31, 2019), Georgia Southern (Sept. 12, 2020) and Liberty (Sept. 4, 2021).

Campbell has a 6-5 record this season under coach Mike Minter.