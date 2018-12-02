Camellia Bowl Matchup

Georgia Southern (9-3, Sun Belt) vs Eastern Michigan (7-5, MAC), Dec. 22, 5:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Montgomery, Alabama

TOP PLAYERS

Georgia Southern: CB Monquavion Brinson, All-Sun Belt, 67 tackles, INT, 10 pass breakups.

Eastern Michigan: DL Maxx Crosby, All-MAC, 62 tackles, 18 1/2 tackles for loss, 7 1/2 sacks, four forced fumbles.

NOTABLE

Georgia Southern: Rebounded from two straight losses with back-to-back lopsided wins to end the regular season.

Eastern Michigan: Fourth nationally in red zone defense and fifth in pass defense.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Georgia Southern: Second bowl appearance for fledgling FBS team. Beat Bowling Green in 2015 GoDaddy Bowl, also in Alabama.

Eastern Michigan: Second bowl trip in three seasons and fourth overall. Team is 1-1 in bowl games since joining the MAC in 1976.