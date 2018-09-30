Calvert, Gandy-Golden lead Liberty past New Mexico 52-43

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Stephen Calvert threw for 417 yards and three touchdowns to lead Liberty to a 52-43 win over New Mexico on Saturday.

And Calvert converted a big third-down play in the fourth quarter with a 50-yard completion to Antonio Gandy-Golden, who finished with a career-high 245 yards; a new school record.

Liberty (2-2) jumped out to a 42-10 halftime lead as Calvert threw for all of his scores and 264 yards.

The Lobos (2-2) rallied in the second half behind back-up quarterback Sheriron Jones, who finished with 312 yards and four scores. Jones came on to relieve starter Tevaka Tuioti who was lost for the rest of the season when he suffered a broken collarbone to his non-throwing shoulder.

New Mexico pulled within 49-43 with 5:07 left on Tyrone Owens second touchdown of the game. But Calvert was able to find Gandy-Golden for his 11th catch on the far sideline and he took it down to the 12 with two minutes remaining. That set up Aaron Peart’s clinching 22-yard field goal.

THE TAKEAWAY: In its first FBS season and playing as an independent, Liberty beat its second FBS opponent after opening the season with a win against Old Dominion. It’s not inconceivable that the Flames could turn in a .500 season with a home-and-home against struggling New Mexico State, and home games against Idaho State and Norfolk State.

The Lobos turned in their worst performance of the season.

UP NEXT: After enjoying the cooking in Albuquerque this week, Liberty returns to New Mexico on Oct. 6 to meet fellow independent New Mexico State in Las Cruces.

The Lobos begin Mountain West play Oct. 6, traveling to meet UNLV.