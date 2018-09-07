Burks scores 3 TDs, Kennesaw State runs past Tennessee Tech

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chandler Burks rushed for 91 yards and three touchdowns, and Kennesaw State scored 42 straight points in a 49-10 victory over Tennessee Tech on Thursday night.

Kennesaw State, which led the FCS in rushing last season, ran for a school record 507 yards on 68 carries. The Owls attempted just three passes.

Burks scored on a 1-yard sneak in the closing seconds of the first quarter to give Kennesaw State a 7-3 lead. He added a 5-yard scoring run that made it 21-3 with 34 seconds left in the first half. Burks’ first completed pass, in two attempts, came on Kennesaw State’s final drive of the first half and went for 41 yards.

On the first play of the second half, Darnell Holland ran 75 yards for a score, and Burks added a 50-yard score on the Owls’ second play.

Kennesaw State (1-1), ranked eighth in the FCS coaches’ poll, won its 11 straight regular-season game against a non-FBS team.

Freshman Bailey Fisher completed 19 of 30 passes for 179 yards for Tennessee Tech (0-2). The Golden Eagles didn’t get inside the red zone until the fourth quarter.

The game was delayed about 60 minutes due to inclement weather.