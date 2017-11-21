Burks, Basile, Ellis headline All-Big South
(STATS) – Kennesaw State has the right person directing its offense. Not only is quarterback Chandler Burks the Big South offensive player of the year, he’s also the conference’s scholar-athlete of the year.
Burks accomplished that double for the first time in Big South history when the conference awards were announced Tuesday.
Seeking to become the first Big South signal caller with 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 passing yards in the same season, Burks leads a 10-1, third-year FCS team which claimed the Big South title and automatic playoff bid for the first time. The Owls earned the most first-team (10) and overall (17) all-conference selections.
Picking between Charleston Southern defensive end Anthony Ellis and Monmouth safety Mike Basile for Big South defensive player of the year was not an easy choice, as they wound up being voted co-winners.
Ellis, the winner last season, leads the Big South in tackles for loss (16) for the third consecutive year and is second in sacks (nine). Basile leads the conference with 113 tackles, including its single-season record with 87 solo stops.
Kennesaw State’s Brian Bohannon was the Big South coach of the year, place-kicker Justin Thompson the special teams player of the year, and linebacker Bryson Armstrong shared the freshman of the year award with Monmouth running back Pete Guerriero.
BIG SOUTH POSTSEASON AWARDS
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Chandler Burks, QB, Kennesaw State
CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR – Mike Basile, DB, Monmouth and Anthony Ellis, DL, Charleston Southern
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Justin Thompson, PK, Kennesaw State
CO-FRESHMEN OF THE YEAR – Bryson Armstrong, LB, Kennesaw State and Pete Guerriero, RB, Monmouth
COACH OF THE YEAR – Brian Bohannon, Kennesaw State
SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR – Chandler Burks, QB, Kennesaw State
ALL-BIG SOUTH
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB – Chandler Burks, R-Jr., Kennesaw State
RB – Pete Guerriero, R-Fr., Monmouth
RB – Torrance Marable, Fr., Presbyterian College
WR – Reggie White Jr., R-Jr., Monmouth
WR – Antonio Gandy-Golden, Soph., Liberty
WR – Justin Sumpter, R-Jr., Kennesaw State
TE – Jake Powell, R-Soph., Monmouth
OL – Alex Thompson, Sr., Monmouth
OL – Zach Mitchler, R-Jr., Kennesaw State
OL – C.J. Collins, R-Jr., Kennesaw State
OL – Frank Cirone, Sr., Charleston Southern
OL – Ryan Wetzel, R-Jr., Monmouth
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Anthony Ellis, Sr., Charleston Southern
DL – Johnny Robinson, Jr., Charleston Southern
DL – Solomon Brown, R-Jr., Charleston Southern
DL – Desmond Johnson, R-Soph., Kennesaw State
LB – Bryson Armstrong, R-Fr., Kennesaw State
LB – Kenyatta Dunbar, Sr., Gardner-Webb
LB – Anthony Gore Jr., R-Jr., Kennesaw State
LB – Izzy Sam, R-Sr., Kennesaw State
DB – Mike Basile, Sr., Monmouth
DB – Rock Ya-Sin, Jr., Presbyterian College
DB – Taylor Henkle, R-Jr., Kennesaw State
DB – Teddie Martinez, R-Sr., Monmouth
FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Justin Thompson, Jr., Kennesaw State
P – Kyle Reighard, R-Soph., Charleston Southern
LS – Hunter Winstead, Gr., Liberty
KR – Pete Guerriero, R-Fr., Monmouth
PR – Kamau Dumas, R-Sr., Monmouth