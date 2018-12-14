Building the Eagles at Eastern Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Eastern Michigan’s football team has stepped out of the shadows cast by the neighboring University of Michigan and four professional teams just down the road in the Motor City.

The Eagles (7-5) will face Georgia Southern (9-3) in the Camellia Bowl on Saturday, earning a spot in postseason play for the second time in three years and just the third time since the school started playing major college football in the mid-1970s.

“Five years ago, there were very few people on this Earth that believed that was possible,” coach Chris Creighton said in his office earlier this week. “Now, we have some evidence that it is indeed possible.”

Creighton, his staff and players have taken the program to unprecedented heights. He granted The Associated Press behind-the-scenes access to get a glimpse at some of the work.