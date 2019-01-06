Buffalo QB Jackson declares himself eligible for NFL draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — University at Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson is forgoing his senior season by declaring himself eligible for the NFL draft.

Jackson calls it a “once in a lifetime opportunity” in a posting Sunday on Instagram . He has been contemplating his future since placing his name into the NCAA transfer portal shortly after completing his season with a 42-32 loss to Troy in the Dollar General Bowl.

Jackson is a redshirt junior who already has graduated. He says he reached his decision by consulting with his family, and adds he’s “really excited about the journey ahead, and I am going to attack it head on.”

Jackson had a career-high 3,131 yards passing for 28 touchdowns, one short of matching the school’s single-season record, and 12 interceptions this season. He also scored seven touchdowns rushing.

Overall, Jackson has completed 56 percent of his passes for 6,999 yards with 49 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in 32 career games.

Buffalo also stands losing its top two receivers. Anthony Johnson is graduating, and K.J. Osborn is exploring the possibility of transferring.