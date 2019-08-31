Brown’s 2 TD passes rally St. Francis past Lehigh 14-13

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Jason Brown escaped a near sack and fired a dart to Terell Johnson for a 35-yard game-winning touchdown pass as St. Francis rallied past Lehigh 14-13 in Saturday’s season opener.

Brown’s first two career touchdown passes came after halftime during his first start. Trailing 13-0 at the break, Brown threw a deep strike to his high school teammate EJ Jenkins for the Red Flash’s first score late in the third quarter, and zipped the winner to Johnson with 1:17 left to play.

Brown completed 22 of 37 passes for 293 yards. Jenkins led all receivers with 125 yards on five catches. He caught Brown’s 75-yard TD pass over his left shoulder without breaking stride.

Lehigh mounted a serious bid to regain the lead in the final minute. Starting at their own 4, the Mountain Hawks drove 74 yards before Austin Henning’s potential game-winning 40-yard field goal sailed wide as time expired.

Henning had earlier connected from 21 and 37 yards. Lehigh’s Sam McCloskey scored the lone TD with a 56-yard fumble recovery.

The loss foiled the debut of coach Tom Gilmore, who would have been the 16th Lehigh coach to win his first game.