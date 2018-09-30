Brown leads SMU to dominating win over Houston Baptist

DALLAS (AP) — William Brown threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns to help lead SMU to a resounding 63-27 victory over Houston Baptist on Saturday night.

It was the most points by a SMU team since scoring 72 against Houston in a 72-42 win in 2012.

Brown was 8 of 13 for 271 yards and two scores in the first two quarters as SMU dominated from the beginning, taking a 35-10 lead into the break.

The Mustangs (2-3) had two receivers break the century mark as Reggie Roberson Jr. pulled in four for 104 yards and Tyler Page had three catches for 102 yards and a touchdown. James Proche, Ben Redding and Judah Bell also grabbed touchdown tosses. Page caught a 92-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter.

SMU dominated in all areas, amassing 653 total yards to 301 for Houston Baptist (1-3).

LaDarius Dickens generated some excitement for HBU when he broke for a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that closed the gap to 28-10 midway of the second quarter.