Brosmer throws for 2 TDs in 28-10 UNH win over Maine

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Max Brosmer threw two touchdown passes and New Hampshire defeated Maine 28-10 in a regular-season finale Saturday.

Brosmer was 24-of-34 passing for 241 yards. He threw 35 yards to Dylan Laube for the game’s first score three plays after the Black Bears (6-4, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association) fumbled. Evan Gray added a 4-yard scoring run to cap a 72-yard drive for a 14-7 halftime lead.

Brosmer threw a 4-yard TD pass to defensive end Gunner Gibson, who lined up at fullback, to complete a 92-yard drive in the fourth quarter. On the next play from scrimmage, Prince Smith Jr. added a 30-yard fumble return for a TD after a sack by Josh Kania.

Malik Love had 115 yards receiving on 11 catches for the Wildcats (6-5, 5-3).

Earnest Edwards had 60 yards receiving, including a TD, to set a Maine career record at 2,641, passing Sergio Hebra’s mark of 2,612.

New Hampshire has won the last nine games at home in this series.