Bragalone runs for 4 TDs, Lehigh tops Holy Cross 34-21 (Nov 11, 2017)

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) Dominick Bragalone ran for 201 yards and a career-high four touchdowns on 30 carries, and Lehigh ran past Holy Cross 34-21 on Saturday.

It was the first time a Lehigh running back has rushed for four touchdowns in a game since 2005.

Bragalone’s third rushing touchdown, of 33 yards, gave Lehigh a 24-7 lead late in the third quarter and Bragalone added a 45-yarder with 4:18 remaining for a 20-point lead.

Brad Mayes was 25-of-35 passing for 231 yards for Lehigh (4-6, 4-1 Patriot League). Troy Pelletier caught 11 passes for 100 yards, reaching the mark for the sixth time this season.

Peter Pujals threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns for Holy Cross (4-7, 3-3). He also rushed for 66 yards and a score on 13 carries. Blaise Bell caught two passes, both for TDs, for 55 yards. Martin Dorsey had a team-high 94 yards receiving.

