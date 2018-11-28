Bowling Green hires Boston College OC Loeffler as head coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Bowling Green hired Boston College offensive coordinator Scot Loeffler as its new head coach Wednesday, tapping the Ohio native and longtime quarterback coach to restore the lagging Mid-American Conference program.

The 44-year-old Loeffler has done recent stints as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Temple, Auburn and Virginia Tech. The former Michigan quarterback was the Wolverines‘ quarterback coach from 2002-07, working with Tom Brady and Chad Henne among others. He spent the 2008 season in the NFL with the Detroit Lions and worked as quarterback coach at Florida under Urban Meyer in 2009-10.

“Scot is a great match for BGSU. He is a veteran coach, an Ohio native, served under Hall of Fame coaches, and is regarded as one of the top offensive minds in college football,” athletic director Bob Moosbrugger said. “He is a great leader, teacher, and developer of young men in competition, in the classroom and in the community. I am excited to work together and support our vision for BGSU Football.”

Loeffler spent the last three seasons at BC where the Eagles have won seven games each year. His teams have played in bowl games 15 of 16 seasons.

Bowling Green is coming off a 3-9 season in which it fired coach Mike Jinks after seven games. The Eagles are 9-27 since winning the Mid-American Conference twice in three seasons from 2013-15 under head coaches Dave Clawson (2013) and Dino Babers (2015).

“Bowling Green has a rich football tradition along with an incredible academic reputation,” Loeffler said in a statement. “I’m honored to be a part of this great University. My family and I look forward to developing a program that will make all BG faculty members, students, former players, alumni and fans proud!”

Loeffler is a native of Barberton and played at Michigan from 1993-96.