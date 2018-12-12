Bowl Season! Reasons to watch all 39 games and who will win

A moment of silence, please, for Wyoming, Southern Miss, Miami (Ohio) and Louisiana-Monroe.

Those four teams reached bowl eligibility, but there were no postseason games available for them to play. Don’t dare say there are too many bowls. Not when the Cowboys, Golden Eagles, RedHawks and Warhawks were left out. No freebie Fossil watches for them to re-gift. No go-kart races after practice.

The fun starts for those who did get into the postseason — and those who get to watch it — on Saturday with five FBS bowl games and stretches through New Year’s Day. The College Football Playoff national championship will be decided on Jan. 7, but it already kind of feels like we know who will be in that.

It goes fast. Make time to savor every bowl, and watch them all. Do it for the Cowboys, Golden Eagles, RedHawks and Warhawks.

SATURDAY, DEC. 15

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

North Carolina A&T (no line) vs. Alcorn State

Why watch? You wouldn’t run a marathon without stretching, right? Consider this FCS matchup a warmup … NORTH CAROLINA A&T 28-14.

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Florida

Tulane (minus 3½) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

Why watch? Tulane’s magnificent logo, the Angry Wave , answers the question: What kind of monster would a mad environmental scientist create? … TULANE 28-24

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

North Texas (plus 8) vs. Utah State

Why watch? This bowl has been decided by one score eight times in its 12-year history, often with unpredictable twists and turns. Think “Breaking Bad,” but nobody dies … NORTH TEXAS 35-28.

Las Vegas Bowl

Fresno State (minus 4) vs. Arizona State

Why watch? Meaningless bowls? As Sun Devils coach Herm Edwards once said: “You play to win the game” — which is also a great slogan for one of those Vegas casinos … FRESNO STATE 28-21.

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Alabama

Georgia Southern (minus 1) vs. Eastern Michigan

Why watch? You never know when Eastern Michigan will break out its lip-synching skills … GEORGIA SOUTHERN 28-23.

New Orleans Bowl

Middle Tennessee (plus 7) vs. Appalachian State

Why watch? The final game for one of the most successful father-son, coach-quarterback duos in college football. Middle Tennessee QB Brent Stockstill has thrown for 12,165 yards playing for his father, head coach Rick Stockstill … APPALACHIAN STATE 28-20.