Bowl Season! Reasons to watch all 39 games and who will win
A moment of silence, please, for Wyoming, Southern Miss, Miami (Ohio) and Louisiana-Monroe.
Those four teams reached bowl eligibility, but there were no postseason games available for them to play. Don’t dare say there are too many bowls. Not when the Cowboys, Golden Eagles, RedHawks and Warhawks were left out. No freebie Fossil watches for them to re-gift. No go-kart races after practice.
The fun starts for those who did get into the postseason — and those who get to watch it — on Saturday with five FBS bowl games and stretches through New Year’s Day. The College Football Playoff national championship will be decided on Jan. 7, but it already kind of feels like we know who will be in that.
It goes fast. Make time to savor every bowl, and watch them all. Do it for the Cowboys, Golden Eagles, RedHawks and Warhawks.
SATURDAY, DEC. 15
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
North Carolina A&T (no line) vs. Alcorn State
Why watch? You wouldn’t run a marathon without stretching, right? Consider this FCS matchup a warmup … NORTH CAROLINA A&T 28-14.
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Florida
Tulane (minus 3½) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette
Why watch? Tulane’s magnificent logo, the Angry Wave , answers the question: What kind of monster would a mad environmental scientist create? … TULANE 28-24
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
North Texas (plus 8) vs. Utah State
Why watch? This bowl has been decided by one score eight times in its 12-year history, often with unpredictable twists and turns. Think “Breaking Bad,” but nobody dies … NORTH TEXAS 35-28.
Las Vegas Bowl
Fresno State (minus 4) vs. Arizona State
Why watch? Meaningless bowls? As Sun Devils coach Herm Edwards once said: “You play to win the game” — which is also a great slogan for one of those Vegas casinos … FRESNO STATE 28-21.
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Alabama
Georgia Southern (minus 1) vs. Eastern Michigan
Why watch? You never know when Eastern Michigan will break out its lip-synching skills … GEORGIA SOUTHERN 28-23.
New Orleans Bowl
Middle Tennessee (plus 7) vs. Appalachian State
Why watch? The final game for one of the most successful father-son, coach-quarterback duos in college football. Middle Tennessee QB Brent Stockstill has thrown for 12,165 yards playing for his father, head coach Rick Stockstill … APPALACHIAN STATE 28-20.
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- CFB
- Conference USA
- FBS (I-A)
- Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
- Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
-