Bowl picture: 81 teams eligible for 78 slots
Not every team that’s bowl eligible will be going to one.
There are 81 teams that have secured bowl eligibility — and Virginia Tech will have a chance to do so next weekend — but only 78 bowl slots are available.
Among the teams that didn’t make the cut were Florida State — which lost to Florida on Saturday and will miss a bowl for the first time in 37 seasons — and Arizona. The Wildcats blew a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost 41-40 to Arizona State.
Virginia Tech (5-6) can become bowl eligible with a win over Marshall next weekend.
The following teams are bowl eligible:
Alabama
Alabama-Birmingham
Appalachian State
Arizona State
Arkansas State
Army
Auburn
Baylor
Boise State
Boston College
Buffalo
BYU
California
Central Florida
Cincinnati
Clemson
Duke
Eastern Michigan
Florida
Florida International
Fresno State
Georgia
Georgia Southern
Georgia Tech
Hawaii
Houston
Iowa
Iowa State
Kentucky
Louisiana Tech
Louisiana-Lafayette
Louisiana-Monroe
LSU
Marshall
Memphis
Miami
Miami, Ohio
Michigan
Michigan State
Middle Tennessee
Minnesota
Mississippi State
Missouri
N.C. State
Nevada
North Texas
Northern Illinois
Northwestern
Notre Dame
Ohio
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
Oregon
Penn State
Pittsburgh
Purdue
San Diego State
South Carolina
South Florida
Southern Mississippi
Stanford
Syracuse
Temple
Texas
Texas A&M
Texas Christian
Toledo
Troy
Tulane
Utah
Utah State
Vanderbilt
Virginia
Wake Forest
Washington
Washington State
West Virginia
Western Michigan
Wisconsin
Wyoming