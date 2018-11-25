Bowl picture: 81 teams eligible for 78 slots

Not every team that’s bowl eligible will be going to one.

There are 81 teams that have secured bowl eligibility — and Virginia Tech will have a chance to do so next weekend — but only 78 bowl slots are available.

Among the teams that didn’t make the cut were Florida State — which lost to Florida on Saturday and will miss a bowl for the first time in 37 seasons — and Arizona. The Wildcats blew a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost 41-40 to Arizona State.

Virginia Tech (5-6) can become bowl eligible with a win over Marshall next weekend.

The following teams are bowl eligible:

Alabama

Alabama-Birmingham

Appalachian State

Arizona State

Arkansas State

Army

Auburn

Baylor

Boise State

Boston College

Buffalo

BYU

California

Central Florida

Cincinnati

Clemson

Duke

Eastern Michigan

Florida

Florida International

Fresno State

Georgia

Georgia Southern

Georgia Tech

Hawaii

Houston

Iowa

Iowa State

Kentucky

Louisiana Tech

Louisiana-Lafayette

Louisiana-Monroe

LSU

Marshall

Memphis

Miami

Miami, Ohio

Michigan

Michigan State

Middle Tennessee

Minnesota

Mississippi State

Missouri

N.C. State

Nevada

North Texas

Northern Illinois

Northwestern

Notre Dame

Ohio

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

Oregon

Penn State

Pittsburgh

Purdue

San Diego State

South Carolina

South Florida

Southern Mississippi

Stanford

Syracuse

Temple

Texas

Texas A&M

Texas Christian

Toledo

Troy

Tulane

Utah

Utah State

Vanderbilt

Virginia

Wake Forest

Washington

Washington State

West Virginia

Western Michigan

Wisconsin

Wyoming