Blankenship’s 100-yard return sparks Middle Tenn. to victory

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Reed Blankenship picked off a pass in the end zone, returning it the length of the field for a score to give Middle Tennessee the momentum it needed to scorch Old Dominion 51-17 on Saturday afternoon.

Old Dominion, trailing 24-10 late in second quarter, was on Middle Tennessee’s 2 when Blankenship stretched to tip the pass, pulled it down in the back of his own end zone and headed upfield. He shook off four tacklers, picked up blockers along the way and scored as the first half ended. Blakenship finished with 17 tackles, one interception and one sack.

The Blue Raiders (5-3, 4-1 Conference USA) added two more touchdowns to start the third and pulled away for the win.

Middle Tennessee intercepted Blake LaRussa three times and recovered two Old Dominion fumbles.

Brent Stockstill threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns and Terelle West ran for 120 yards with one score for Middle Tennessee.

Travis Fulgham had 215 yards receiving and one score for Old Dominion (2-7, 1-4) which has lost four of its last five games after upsetting then No. 13 Virginia Tech 49-35.