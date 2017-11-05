Big Ten’s Remaining Schedules

Here’s a look at the remaining football schedules for Big Ten teams. The records are listed by overall mark, then by conference and division.

EAST DIVISION

Ohio State (7-2, 5-1, 4-0): Michigan State, Illinois, at Michigan

Michigan State (7-2, 5-1, 3-0): at Ohio State, Maryland, at Rutgers

Penn State (7-2, 4-2, 2-2): Rutgers, Nebraska, at Maryland

Michigan (7-2, 4-2, 2-2): at Maryland, at Wisconsin, Ohio State

Rutgers (4-5, 3-3, 1-2): at Penn State, at Indiana, Michigan State

Maryland (4-5, 2-4, 1-2): Michigan, at Michigan State, Penn State

Indiana (3-6, 0-6, 0-5): at Illinois, Rutgers, at Purdue

WEST DIVISION

Wisconsin (9-0, 6-0, 4-0): Iowa, Michigan, at Minnesota

Northwestern (6-3, 4-2, 2-1): Purdue, Minnesota, at Illinois

Iowa (6-3, 3-3, 2-1): at Wisconsin, Purdue, at Nebraska

Nebraska (4-5, 3-3, 2-2): at Minnesota, at Penn State, Iowa

Purdue (4-5, 2-4, 2-2): at Northwestern, at Iowa, Indiana

Minnesota (4-5, 1-5, 1-2): Nebraska, at Northwestern, Wisconsin

Illinois (2-7, 0-6, 0-5): Indiana, at Ohio State, Northwestern

