Big Ten: Buckeyes’ Dwayne Haskins offensive player of year

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who set Big Ten records for passing yards and touchdowns in a single season, is the conference’s offensive player of the year.

The Big Ten on Wednesday announced postseason offensive awards based on voting by coaches and media. Haskins has passed for 4,081 yards and 42 touchdowns, had four 400-yard passing games and became the first Ohio State quarterback with six TD passes in multiple games.

Purdue’s Rondale Moore is freshman of the year and receiver of the year. National rushing leader Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin was voted running back of the year, Iowa’s T.J. Hockenson is top tight end and Wisconsin’s Michael Deiter top offensive lineman.

The coaches’ all-conference first team is made up of Haskins, Isaiah Prince and Parris Campbell of Ohio State; Hockenson and Noah Fant of Iowa; Karan Higdon and Jon Runyan of Michigan; Tyler Biadasz, Beau Benzschawel, Deiter and Taylor of Wisconsin; and Purdue’s Moore.