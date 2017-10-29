Big Sky, NDSU-SDSU highlight FCS Week 10
(STATS) – The deep Big Sky race took greater shape on Saturday, but the number of contenders could really decrease next Saturday as part of the Week 10 schedule in the FCS.
There are big matchups with Eastern Washington (5-3, 4-1) hosting Weber State (6-2, 4-1) and Northern Arizona (6-2, 5-0) traveling to Montana (5-3, 3-2). In addition, Southern Utah (6-2, 4-1), one of the three teams tied for second place, hosts preseason favorite North Dakota, which has had a disappointing season.
“I’m really proud of our team, we’ve been on a roll,” said NAU coach Jerome Souers, whose team sits in first place in the crowded title race.
The Missouri Valley also will have a huge matchup at South Dakota State, where the Jackrabbits (6-2, 3-2) seek to hand second-ranked North Dakota State (8-0, 5-0) its first loss.
Some of the week’s other pivotal matchups:
CAA Football: Richmond at Villanova and Delaware at Maine
Ivy League: Harvard at Columbia
MEAC: North Carolina A&T at Norfolk State and North Carolina Central at Hampton
Missouri Valley: Western Illinois at Illinois State and South Dakota at Northern Iowa
Northeast: Saint Francis at Central Connecticut State
Pioneer League: Drake at San Diego
Southern: Western Carolina at The Citadel
SWAC: Alabama A&M at Alcorn State
Non-Conference: Kennesaw State at Montana State and Duquesne at Liberty