Big 12 reprimands 3 teams after field-storming celebrations

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 Conference has issued public reprimands and fines of $25,000 against Kansas State and TCU for how the schools handled fans storming the field to celebrate after home victories over ranked teams.

Kansas also received a reprimand, but wasn’t fined after the Jayhawks beat Texas Tech on Saturday.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said conference schools have a duty to provide a safe game environment.

The league doesn’t have a policy prohibiting spectators on the field for postgame celebrations, but Bowlsby said home teams have to provide adequate security measures for student-athletes, coaches, game officials and spectators. That includes safe passage from the playing field to the locker room, and protection of the visiting team bench area.

Kansas State upset then-No. 5 Oklahoma 48-41 last Saturday, and TCU won 37-27 over then-No. 15 Texas.