Bethune-Cookman beats Jackson St. in MEAC/SWAC Challenge

ATLANTA (AP) — Akevious Williams passed for a touchdown and ran for another and Bethune-Cookman dominated the second half to beat Jackson State 36-15 on Sunday at Georgia State Stadium in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

Trevor Merritt’s 50-yard interception return got the Wildcats on the scoreboard midway through the third, Williams’ TD run cut their deficit to 15-14 and Taron Mallard’s 1-yard scoring catch made, and the ensuing 2-point conversion, with 2:33 remaining in the frame gave Bethune-Cookman the lead for good.

LaDarrien Wilson had a 5-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth before Sam Marc capped the scoring with a 96-yard fumble return.

The Tigers (0-1) played three quarterbacks due, in part, to disciplinary reasons and as well as injuries. Freshman Quincy Casey started and he, Jalon Jones and Derrick Ponder combined to go 16 of 31 for 274 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions — both by Jones.

Jackson State had 512 total yards while limiting the Wildcats (1-0) to 285 but committed four turnovers and missed two field goals and two PAT attempts.