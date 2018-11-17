Bentley with 3 TDs, Alabama A&M beats MVSU 42-14

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jordan Bentley ran for three touchdowns and Alabama A&M beat Mississippi Valley State 42-14 in a regular-season closer on Saturday.

Bentley ran for 71 yards on six carries for the Bulldogs (6-5, 5-3 SWAC). Trevon Walters ran for 35 yards and two scores and Aqeel Glass threw for 208 yards and a touchdown.

MVSU scored on the first drive of the game but the Bulldogs responded with six unanswered touchdowns, starting with a 25-yard scoring pass from Glass to Zabrian Moore with 4:15 left in the first quarter. Walters ran one in from the 2 early in the second quarter and Bentley had a pair of touchdown runs before the break, boosting Alabama A&M to 28-7 lead at halftime.

Brian Jenkins Jr. returned the second half opening kickoff 81 yards, setting up a 2-yard touchdown run by Walters on the first play from scrimmage to make it 35-7.

Jett Even threw for 85 yards and a touchdown for the Delta Devils (1-9, 1-5). He was sacked four times.