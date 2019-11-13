Bellamy’s 21st rushing TD of season is OT winner for Broncos

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — LeVante Bellamy, the nation’s leader in rushing touchdowns, scored on a 4-yard run in overtime to give Western Michigan a 37-34 victory over Ohio on Tuesday night.

Louie Zervos kicked a 37-yard field goal for Ohio (4-6, 3-3 Mid-American Conference) on the first possession in overtime before Bellamy rushed three times to cover the 25 yards and get the win.

Bellamy had scored two rushing touchdowns in each of the four previous games but didn’t have a score in this one until his overtime winner. He has 21 touchdowns this season.

Article continues below ...

Ohio’s Tyler Tupa caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Nathan Rourke with nine seconds left to send the game into overtime.

Jon Wassink threw for 322 yards and three touchdowns for the Broncos (7-4, 5-2), who got their first road win since Oct. 20, 2018 and took a half-game lead over Central Michigan (4-2) in the MAC’s West division. Skyy Moore had four catches for 162 yards including a 61-yard score and ran 2 yards out of the wildcat for another touchdown

Rourke threw for two touchdowns and De’Montre Tuggle ran for two for the Bobcats.