BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

A look ahead to top enterprise and feature stories planned globally by AP Sports. New digests will go out each Thursday and Monday and will be repeated on other weekdays. Please note that story plans may change depending on news and other issues.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport(at)ap.org or 877-836-9477. For reruns, call the Service Desk 800-838-4616 or your local AP bureau.

As with all our operations, we welcome and want your feedback. If you have thoughts or questions about the Sports Showcase Digest or the material listed, please reach out to Oskar Garcia, deputy sports editor for presentation and storytelling, at 215-446-6632 or at ogarcia(at)ap.org.

All times are Eastern.

THURSDAY, Aug. 2

FBC–NEBRASKA-BUILD IT LIKE TOM

LINCOLN, Neb. – Scott Frost’s job is to return Nebraska to the place it held in the college football hierarchy two decades ago. On a personal level, Frost is driven by his profound respect for his mentor Tom Osborne. Frost has said repeatedly Nebraska made a mistake moving away from the methods Osborne used on and off the field to make the Cornhuskers great. His plan is to bring back that identity. By College Football Writer Eric Olson. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by noon Aug. 2.

FRIDAY, Aug. 3

GLF–PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Just the sight of Tiger Woods‘ name atop the leaderboard on Sunday at the British Open was enough to turn cynics into cheerleaders. Three weeks later, Woods takes that momentum to the PGA Championship with fresh evidence that he could end 10 years without major. The PGA Championship returns to Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, a course that Woods last played in a practice round on the day of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 4 p.m. Friday.

WITH:

GLF–PGA-FACTS & FIGURES. UPCOMING: 400 words by 4 p.m. Friday.

GLF–PGA-YARDAGE-PAR. UPCOMING by 4 p.m. Friday.

GLF–PGA-HOLE BY HOLE. A hole-by-hole look at Bellerive Country Club. UPCOMING: 1,000 words by 4 p.m. Friday.

SATURDAY, Aug. 4

GLF–PGA-AGE LIMITS

Fifty years ago, Julius Boros took his place in golf history by winning the PGA Championship at age 48. He remains the oldest winner of a major championship, a record that seems almost as safe these days as Jack Nicklaus’ 18 major titles. Equipment and fitness allow players to compete well into their 40s. It just doesn’t translate in the majors, particularly the PGA Championship. Vijay Singh is the only PGA champion in his 40s since 1984. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by noon Saturday.

WITH:

GLF–PGA-CAPSULES. By Doug Ferguson. A capsule look at 10 contenders for the PGA Championship. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos by noon Saturday.

GLF–PGA-TRIVIA QUIZ. By Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 800 words by noon Saturday.

MONDAY, Aug. 6

EQUESTRIAN-SEX ABUSE

An equestrian judge got kicked out in the middle of a horse show after officials discovered a 5-year-old assault case against him that had been long closed. The case didn’t involve the sport or minors, but organizers say they would err on the side of caution. The case offers an eye-opening window into the far-reaching, sometimes unintended consequences, of the U.S. Olympic sports movement’s mission to combat sex-abuse. By Eddie Pells. UPCOMING: 1,200 words, photos by 3 a.m. Monday.

FBC–SLOWING DOWN

College football’s offensive revolution is literally slowing down. For the third straight season possessions per game dropped and 2017 saw a significant drop in plays per game, which led to less scoring. The ”fast football” craze sparked by the likes of Oregon appears to be fading. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by noon on Monday.

THURSDAY, Aug. 9

FBC–YEAR OF THE DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – In college football’s year of the defensive lineman, Boston College’s Zach Allen is not getting the publicity of Clemson’s four potential first-round draft picks, the latest Bosa harassing quarterbacks at Ohio State or Houston’s Ed Oliver. But the NFL scouts are well aware of Allen, too. With an obsessive dedication to an early-to-bed-early-too-rise routine and strict diet of George Foreman Grill meals, Allen has put himself on the same level as all those former five-star prospects. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by noon on Thursday, Aug. 9. With FBC–PICK SIX-DEFENSIVE LINEMEN, top run stuffers and pass rushers across the U.S.

—

Again, if you have questions about the Sports Showcase Digest or the material listed, please reach out to Oskar Garcia at 215-446-6632 or ogarcia(at)ap.org.

Thanks,

AP Sports