BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, July 31

FBC–ACC-CLEMSON’S LEAGUE

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Dabo Swinney has built Clemson into an every-year power with regular College Football Playoff appearances and a recent national championship. None of that could’ve happened without first asserting unquestioned control of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tigers open practice this week with two league losses in three seasons and as the overwhelming favorite to become the first team to win four straight ACC titles since Florida State’s romp through the 1990s. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 790 words and photos.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 1

FBC–REDSHIRT RULE

Under a new NCAA rule change, football players will be able get into four games and still take a redshirt season. The shift is a boon for coaches, who are taking a whole new look at roster management. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by noon Wednesday, Aug. 1.

THURSDAY, Aug. 2

FBC–NEBRASKA-BUILD IT LIKE TOM

LINCOLN, Neb. – Scott Frost’s job is to return Nebraska to the place it held in the college football hierarchy two decades ago. On a personal level, Frost is driven by his profound respect for his mentor Tom Osborne. Frost has said repeatedly Nebraska made a mistake moving away from the methods Osborne used on and off the field to make the Cornhuskers great. His plan is to bring back that identity. By College Football Writer Eric Olson. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by noon Aug. 2.

—

