BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

WEDNESDAY, July 25

BBO–CHINESE AIRHOGS

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas -The starting lineups are introduced in English and Spanish at home games for the independent Texas AirHogs, and then the Chinese national anthem is played. The small ballpark in Texas just a few miles from downtown Dallas is home this summer for the Chinese national baseball team under an unprecedented setup. The Chinese players are part of a revolving roster in a professional league, getting to play more games and against tougher competition to strengthen their team for future international competitions like the 2020 Olympics. Their manager is John McLaren, a three-decade MLB coach who has been involved with the Chinese team since 2011. By Stephen Hawkins. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos, video by 3 a.m. Wednesday.

THURSDAY, July 26

WNBA ALL-STARS-LGBT

Many of the WNBA’s top players, who will be playing in the All-Star Game this weekend in Minnesota, have come out over the past few years without much fanfare. Players like Elena Delle Donne, Brittney Griner, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi see it as a change in times and a chance to help others. By Doug Feinberg. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by noon Thursday.

SUNDAY, July 27

BBN-HADER FALLOUT

Josh Hader’s old racist tweets that surfaced during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game offered the latest example of an athlete whose past carelessness came back to bite him during what should have been a moment of triumph. As colleges prepare to open and NFL training camps begin, Hader’s mistakes will be discussed by athletic departments and professional teams looking to protect themselves. Those entities are becoming increasingly aware of the damage past social media posts can cause and vetting could become more rigid as teams decide who they invest in. By Cliff Brunt. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by noon Sunday.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 1

FBC–REDSHIRT RULE

Under a new NCAA rule change, football players will be able get into four games and still take a redshirt season. The shift is a boon for coaches, who are taking a whole new look at roster management. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by noon Wednesday, Aug. 1.

THURSDAY, Aug. 2

FBC–NEBRASKA-BUILD IT LIKE TOM

LINCOLN, Neb. – Scott Frost’s job is to return Nebraska to the place it held in the college football hierarchy two decades ago. On a personal level, Frost is driven by his profound respect for his mentor Tom Osborne. Frost has said repeatedly Nebraska made a mistake moving away from the methods Osborne used on and off the field to make the Cornhuskers great. His plan is to bring back that identity. By College Football Writer Eric Olson. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by noon Aug. 2.

