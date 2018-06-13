BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

A look ahead to top enterprise and feature stories planned globally by AP Sports. New digests will go out each Thursday and Monday and will be repeated on other weekdays. Please note that story plans may change depending on news and other issues.

All times are Eastern.

THURSDAY, June 14

BBC–STRIKEOUT UPSWING

OMAHA, Neb. – If the College World Series plays out like the season up to this point, there’ll be lots of strikeouts. Mirroring what’s happening in the major leagues, strikeouts are on the upswing in the college game. Strikeouts are at an all-time high, and the number of pitching staffs averaging nine or more per nine innings has tripled in the last two years. By Eric Olson. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 3 a.m. Thursday.

FRIDAY, June 15

FBC–FOOTBALL FATHERS

David Hood is a dad and he was a college football player. Sometimes he had to do both at the same time. Exactly how many major college football players are fathers is difficult to know. The NCAA does not keep track of track athletes who are also parents while schools often don’t share that information. But it is not uncommon in college football and it is a juggling act for both player and coach. By College Fooball Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 3 a.m.

With FBC–FOOTBALL FATHERS-COACHES. By Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 3 a.m.

SOC–WCUP-AMERICAN REFEREES

MOSCOW – The United States is missing from the World Cup for the first time since 1986 but is the only nation with two referees in Russia: Mark Geiger and Jair Marrufo. By Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 4 p.m. Friday.

SATURDAY, June 16

SOC–WORLD CUP-VIEWING PARTIES

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Start times before the sun rises and the lack of the U.S. team in the World Cup might seem to put a damper on excitement for the tournament. But the San Jose Earthquakes hope to make it a month-long party by showing every game on the video board at Avaya Stadium, even those starting as early as 3 a.m. local time. By Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 3 a.m. Saturday.

MONDAY, June 18

BKN–NBA DRAFT-THE INTERVIEW

CHICAGO – Most of the furniture was taken out of several rooms on the 15th and 16th floor of the hotel in downtown Chicago. There’s a couple tables, a few chairs, and when the doors open to those suites draft hopefuls can make or break their futures in 20 minutes. This is where the interviews happen for the draft, where teams meet players and ask them about everything from their family histories to their thoughts on highway safety before investing millions of dollars. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 4 a.m. Monday.

