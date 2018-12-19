Baylor bulks up defensively in early signing period

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor got defensive on the first day of the early signing period with 11 defenders among the 19 players who signed Wednesday.

The defenders included six linemen, four backs and a linebacker.

Niadre Zouzoua is a 6-foot-4, 245-pound transfer from Monroe College in New York, where the defensive lineman had five sacks in nine games.

“We tried to get some playmakers. We tried to get some speed, but at the same time also get some strength,” coach Matt Rhule said of his third Baylor signing class. “I’m pleased with the overall versatility of the group”

The Bears signed Texas quarterbacks Jacob Zeno from San Antonio and Peyton Powell from Odessa. There were also two running backs, two offensive linemen, a receiver and a tight end.

Blake Bedier is a 6-6, 295-pound offensive lineman who became a second team JUCO All-American at Snow College in Utah after not playing high school football.