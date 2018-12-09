Bailiff named coach as Division II Texas A&M-Commerce

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Former Rice coach David Bailiff has been hired to coach at Division II Texas A&M-Commerce.

The hiring was announced Sunday by A&M-Commerce. Colby Carthel, who led the Lions to the 2017 Division II national championship, last week became the coach at FCS team Stephen F. Austin.

“It’s the first job I’ve had where you’ve got to look at the blueprint and continue building the momentum on something great (Carthel) already got started,” Bailiff said.

Bailiff was Rice’s coach for 11 seasons until he was fired after the Owls went 1-11 in 2017. He was Texas State’s coach from 2004-06 before going to Rice, where he had two 10-win seasons and twice was the Conference USA coach of the year. The Owls in 2013 won their first outright conference title in 56 years.