Austin Peay upsets Jacksonville State 52-33 in OVC opener

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — JaVaughn Craig accounted for five touchdowns and Austin Peay stunned Jacksonville State 52-33 in the Ohio Valley Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

The Governors (3-2) led 45-7 early in the third quarter after scoring 35 straight points. The Gamecocks (3-2), who entered the game ranked 12th in the FCS Coaches poll, answered with 20 straight points but got the deficit no closer than 45-27.

Craig was 15 of 21 for 220 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 30 yards and three more scores. Kentel Williams ran 24 times for 173 yards and two TDs.

DeAngelo Wilson had a 72-yard TD reception to give Austin Peay a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

Kordell Jacksonintercepted two passes for the Governors. Austin Peay forced four turnovers while committing none.

Zerrick Cooper passed for 301 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions for the Gamecocks. Josh Pearson caught eight passes for 130 yards and two TDs.