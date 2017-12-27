Auburn RB Kamryn Pettway won’t play in the Peach Bowl

ATLANTA (AP) Injured Auburn running back Kamryn Pettway didn’t travel with the team and won’t play in the Peach Bowl.

Coach Gus Malzahn said Wednesday that Pettway ”stayed back (in Alabama) with his family.”

The seventh-ranked Tigers face No. 10 UCF on Monday.

Pettway, who is married and has a daughter, hasn’t played in the last five games with a fractured shoulder blade. The junior has only played in five games this season because of injury or suspension. He has run for 305 yards.

Last season, Pettway led the Southeastern Conference with a 124.8-yard per game rushing average. He was the first Auburn runner to gain 150-plus yards in four consecutive games since Bo Jackson in 1985, when Jackson won the Heisman Trophy.

