Auburn matches up with Purdue in Music City Bowl

Auburn (7-5, Southeastern Conference) vs. Purdue (6-6, Big Ten), Dec. 28, 1:30 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Nashville, Tennessee

TOP PLAYERS

Auburn: LB Deshaun Davis, 107 tackles, 14 tackles for loss.

Purdue: WR Rondale Moore, 103 catches for 1,164 yards and 12 touchdowns plus 18 carries for 203 yards and 1 touchdown.

NOTABLE

Auburn: The Tigers were ranked as high as seventh early in the year but had a disappointing season that included a 3-5 conference record.

Purdue: The Boilermakers became bowl eligible by beating Indiana 28-21 in their regular-season finale. They recorded one of the season’s most notable upsets by trouncing Ohio State 49-20 on Oct. 20. Purdue will enter bowl season with plenty of momentum following coach Jeff Brohm’s decision to stay with the Boilers rather than leaving for Louisville.

LAST TIME

This will be the first meeting between these two teams.

BOWL HISTORY

Auburn: Second Music City Bowl and 42nd overall bowl appearance. Auburn beat Wisconsin 28-14 in the 2003 Music City Bowl.

Purdue: First Music City Bowl and 19th overall bowl appearance.