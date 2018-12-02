Armed Services Bowl Matchup

Houston (8-4, American) vs. Army (9-2, Independent), Dec. 22, 3:30 p.m. EST.

LOCATION: Fort Worth, Texas

TOP PLAYERS

Houston: WR Marquez Stevenson, 67 catches, 947 yards, 9 touchdowns.

Army: RB Darnell Woolfolk, 823 yards rushing, 14 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Houston: Cougars scored at least 40 points in 10 games, the most by any team in the country, but lost QB D’Eriq King to season-ending knee injury last month.

Army: Black Knights are on a seven-game win streak entering this week’s game against Navy. They’ll try to become the first team to win the Armed Services Bowl two years in a row.

LAST TIME

Houston 35, Army 21 (Sept. 19, 2004).

BOWL HISTORY

Houston: Third appearance in Armed Services Bowl (1-1), 27th bowl game (11-14-1)

Army: Third appearance in Armed Services Bowl (2-0), eighth bowl game (5-2)