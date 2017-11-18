Armani Rogers stars in UNLV’s 38-35 win over New Mexico (Nov 17, 2017)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) UNLV’s Armani Rogers set a school rushing record for quarterbacks with 193 yards and completed two big passes in the final minute to give the Rebels a 38-35 victory over New Mexico on Friday night.

Rogers hit Kendal Keys for a 14-yard touchdown pass with 25 seconds left, one play after finding Darren Woods Jr. for a 50-yard strike to give UNLV (5-6, 4-3 Mountain West) a come-from-behind victory.

Rogers had a touchdown run of 83 yards and also passed for 211 yards, while Lexington Thomas rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns for the Rebels. Evan Pantels converted three field goals, including a go-ahead 40-yarder with 6:11 remaining in the fourth quarter.

New Mexico quarterback Lamar Jordan did not complete a pass, but finished with 116 yards and had two long touchdown runs, including a 41-yarder with 1:11 left to put the Lobos (3-8, 1-6) up 35-30.

Tyrone Owens rushed for 164 yards for the Lobos and Daryl Chestnut added 145 yards.

Woods had 114 yards receiving for UNLV.

TAKEAWAY

UNLV: The win gives the Rebels three straight conference wins for the first time since winning four in a row in 1994. .The win also means the Rebels have increased their total victories for three straight seasons for the first time.

New Mexico: It is a big step back for a program that last season went 9-4 last season and won a bowl game for the first time in 10 years.

UP NEXT

New Mexico: Finishes its season on the road at San Diego State to face former coach quarterback Rocky Long on Nov. 24.

UNLV: Seeks its first bowl appearance since 2013 when it travels to face in-state rival Nevada on Nov. 25. The visiting team has won each of the last four meetings in the series.