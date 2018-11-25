Arkansas State rolls to 33-7 victory over Texas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Justice Hansen threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns — both to Kirk Merritt — and Warren Wand ran for 145 yards and a score to lead Arkansas State to a 33-7 victory over Texas State on Saturday.

Wand’s 8-yard TD run in the first quarter for the Red Wolves (8-4, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference) was the only score of the first half.

Texas State (3-9, 1-7) made a game of it when Alec Harris ripped off a 57-yard TD run on the Bobcats‘ first play from scrimmage in the third quarter to knot the score at 7. But Hansen and Merritt hooked up for a 60-yard score on Arkansas State’s next possession for a 14-7 lead. The Red Wolves forced a three-and-out and upped their advantage to 21-7 when Justin McInnis picked up a blocked punt and raced 17 yards for a score. Hansen and Merritt connected again for a 39-yard touchdown and a 28-7 lead after three quarters. The Red Wolves added a safety and freshman Blake Grupe’s 30-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Merritt finished with six catches for 153 yards for Arkansas State, which had already qualified for a bowl game.

Harris rushed for 72 yards on five carries for the Bobcats.