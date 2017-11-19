Arkansas State moves into tie atop Sun Belt with 30-12 win (Nov 18, 2017)

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) Warren Wand ran for 143 yards and one touchdown to help lead Arkansas State to a 30-12 win over Texas State on Saturday afternoon and move into a four-way tie at the top of the Sun Belt Conference.

Wand, who went over 2,000 yards rushing for his career, averaged 4.9 yards a carry against the Bobcats. Justice Hansen threw for 229 yards and one touchdown.

Arkansas State (6-3, 5-1), which is tied with Appalachian State, Georgia State and Troy for the conference lead, spotted Texas State a touchdown before scoring 16 straight to lead 16-6 at halftime.

Damian Williams hit Anthony D. Taylor on an 18-scoring strike for the Bobcats to close to 16-12 early in the third quarter. The Red Wolves answered with Hansen running one in and passing to Kendrick Edwards for another in the third.

Williams threw for 103 yards with one score for the Bobcats (2-9, 1-6).