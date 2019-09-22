Arkansas State builds lead, holds off Southern Illinois

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Logan Bonner passed for 320 yards and four touchdowns and Arkansas State defeated FCS-member Southern Illinois 41-28 on Saturday.

Kirk Merritt added 131 yards receiving with two touchdowns for the Red Wolves (2-2).

Bonner threw three touchdown passes in the first half when, after a 14-14 tie through the first quarter, ASU scored 17 points in the second quarter for a 31-14 halftime lead. The Salukis (2-2) closed to within 10 points in the third quarter but Bonner’s 89-yard hookup with Omar Bayless gave the Red Wolves a 38-21 lead.

Leading 41-28 midway through the fourth quarter, Arkansas State stopped Southern Illinois on 4th-and-goal from the ASU 5-yard line then ran the final 6:04 off the clock with an 11-play drive that reached the SIU 18 yard line.

Kare Lyles completed 19 of 31 passes for 288 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Salukis. His top target was Avante Cox with seven catches for 142 yards and a touchdown. Javon Williams rushed for 103 yards on 17 carries.