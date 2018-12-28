Arkansas State and Nevada face off in Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Bowl: Arkansas State (8-4) vs. Nevada (7-5) in Tucson, Dec. 29, 1:15 p.m. EST (CBS Sports Network)

Line: Nevada by 1.

Series Record: Nevada leads 3-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Arkansas State, playing in its school-record eighth straight bowl, is looking to win in the postseason for the second time in its last five appearances. Nevada is seeking its first bowl win since the inaugural Arizona Bowl in 2015 and end the season on a high note after losing to rival UNLV.

KEY MATCHUP

Nevada’s defensive front vs. Arkansas State’s run game. The Wolf Pack are adept at getting to the quarterback, finishing the regular season with 32 sacks, and Arkansas State has a prolific passing game behind Justice Hansen. Even so, the Red Wolves run more than they pass and have three running backs with at least 396 yards rushing, led by Marcel Murray’s 793.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arkansas State: Hansen. The Sun Belt Conference’s offensive player of the year has thrown for 3,172 yards and 27 TDs with six interceptions this season. He has completed 67 percent of his passes and will be key to preventing Nevada from going all out against the run.

Nevada: WR Kaleb Fossum. The Wolf Pack lost their top receiver when McLane Mannix opted to transfer before the bowl game. That should mean more balls to Fossum, who had a team-leading 69 receptions for 725 yards and a touchdown.

FACTS & FIGURES

Arkansas State has allowed minus-15 yards in punt returns, on pace to break the NCAA record of minus-9 by TCU in 2014. … Nevada QB Ty Gangi has thrown for 3,131 yards and 23 TDs with 11 interceptions. … The Red Wolves will be playing their first game in Arizona. …. The Wolf Pack beat Colorado State 28-23 in the inaugural Arizona Bowl in 2015. Nevada has 19 current players who played in that game. … Arkansas State averages 463.5 yards per game, 21st nationally.