Arizona State hires SDSU’s Gonzales as defensive coordinator

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Arizona State has hired San Diego State’s Danny Gonzales as defensive coordinator.

Gonzales, whose hiring was announced Sunday, spent the last seven seasons with the Aztecs. He was the safeties coach until being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017.

Gonzales replaces Phil Bennett, who opted not to join new coach Herm Edwards’ staff because of personal and health reasons.

Article continues below ...

San Diego State finished the season 11th nationally in total defense under Gonzales, allowing 303.5 yards per game, and ninth against the run at 110.4 yards.

Gonzales worked on Rocky Long’s staff from 2005-08 at New Mexico, where he played kicker and punter.

—

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25