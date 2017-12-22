Appalachian State, Toledo meet in bowl for 2nd straight year

Dollar General Bowl: Appalachian State (8-4, 7-1 Sun Belt) vs. Toledo (11-2, 7-1 MAC), Saturday, 7 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Line: Toledo by 7.

Series Record: Appalachian State leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Appalachian State and Toledo meet for the second straight season after the Mountaineers beat the Rockets 31-28 in the Camellia Bowl in 2016. The rematch will also be in Alabama, though it’ll take place a few hours south in Mobile. Appalachian State will try to win its third bowl game in three seasons after making the full transition from FCS to FBS. Toledo is trying to tie a school record with 12 wins.

KEY MATCHUP

Toledo QB Logan Woodside vs. Appalachian State’s defense: Woodside has thrown for 3,758 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. His top target WR Diontae Johnson has 1,257 yards receiving and 13 TDs. The Rockets will match up with a Mountaineers defense that gave up just 10 points per game during its three-game winning streak to end the season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Appalachian State: QB Taylor Lamb. The senior has thrown for 2,606 yards and 27 touchdowns. He’s also run for 539 yards and five touchdowns and is averaging 7.7 yards per carry.

Toledo: RB Terry Swanson. The Rockets can run just as well as they can throw. Swanson leads the way 1,319 yards rushing and 14 TDs. He’s averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

FACTS & FIGURES

Toledo won the MAC championship with a 45-28 victory over Akron. It was the Rockets’ first league title since 2004. … Toledo’s second-year head coach Jason Candle has a 21-6 record. He was named this year’s MAC Coach of the Year. … Toledo has played in bowls in seven of the past eight years. The Rockets have an 11-5 bowl record. … Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield has a 40-22 record over five seasons at the school, including a 35-9 record over the past 44 games. … The Mountaineers have a 27-3 record in their last 30 games against Sun Belt opponents.

