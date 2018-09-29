Appalachian State cruises past South Alabama 52-7

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Zac Thomas passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two more, leading Appalachian State past South Alabama 52-7 on Saturday.

Appalachian State (3-1, 1-0) had five consecutive touchdown drives in the first half, scoring 21 points in each of the first two quarters for a 42-7 lead. Thomas had scoring runs of 7 and 54 yards and throwing plays of 2 and 27 yards.

App State entered as the Sun Belt leader in scoring (51.7 points), total offense (525.7 yards) and total defense (265.7). Its high-powered offense racked up 517 yards to the Jaguars’ 308.

Thomas passed for 146 yards with two interceptions and he had 77 yards on six carries. Jalin Moore added 123 yards on the ground with two scores. Three of App State’s 10 completions were for touchdowns.

Evan Orth had 225 yards passing with an interception for South Alabama (1-4, 1-1). Gus Nave and Travis Reed each made an interception.