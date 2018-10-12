App State RB Moore out for season with ankle injury

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Appalachian State says running back Jalin Moore is out for the season after he broke and dislocated his ankle.

The school announced the severity of Moore’s injury Friday, saying he will need up to 12 weeks to recover once he has surgery on his right ankle.

The senior was hurt while running 27 yards for a touchdown Tuesday night during a 35-9 victory at Arkansas State.

His college career ends with 3,570 yards rushing and 33 touchdowns, and had 400 yards and six TDs in five games this season.

Coach Scott Satterfield says “I hate this for Jalin” but says he will “remain a leader on this team, just in a different role.”