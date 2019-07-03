AP Top 25 Podcast: What programs develop players best; Why?

Are great college football players recruited and simply on the way to stardom no matter where they play? Or is development better in some programs than others?

Nature or nurture?

On the latest AP Top 25 Podcast , Barton Simmons, scouting director for 247 Sports, joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss player development, and what exactly that looks like at the best programs. It’s not just about coaching players up. The value of strength and conditioning coaches, infrastructure and resources and creating an environment that allow players to reach their potential is maybe even more valuable than teaching technique and fundamentals.

Of course, Alabama is the standard but which other programs are consistently good at getting the best out of the players they recruit?