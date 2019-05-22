AP Top 25 Podcast: Fitzgerald on transfers, Wildcats new QB

Coming off a surprising appearance in the Big Ten title game, Northwestern and coach Pat Fitzgerald replace a four-year starting quarterback with a former five-star recruit this season.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Fitzgerald plays it coy with the Wildcats‘ quarterback competition. He is not ready to hand the job to Hunter Johnson, but the transfer from Clemson could be one of the most-pivotal players in the country.

Fitzgerald discusses his team in 2019 and tackles some big-picture issues in college football. Fitzgerald has an idea, support by the American Football Coaches Association, that he believes would bring consistency and transparency to the transfer process.

Plus, why the NFL couldn’t pull him away from his alma mater.