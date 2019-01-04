AP source: Georgia QB Fields visits Ohio State, may transfer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Georgia quarterback Justin Fields may be getting closer to transferring to Ohio State.

The overall No. 2 national prospect in the 2018 recruiting class was expected to visit the Ohio State campus on Friday, a person close to the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no transfer has been finalized.

Fields would have to sit out a year unless he applies for immediate eligibility due to a hardship. The spring semester at Ohio State starts Monday.

Fields was the target of a racial slur shouted by a Georgia baseball player during a home game in September.

With Dwayne Haskins Jr. expected to declare for the NFL draft, Fields joining the Buckeyes gives new coach Ryan Day some depth at quarterback.