Andy Ludwig returns to Utah as an assistant

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Andy Ludwig is returning to Utah as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Ludwig, who served in the same position for the Utes from 2005-08, has been offensive coordinator at Vanderbilt since 2015.

“It’s great to have Andy back on our staff,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as a collegiate offensive coordinator, as well as being an outstanding quarterbacks coach and recruiter. Andy is obviously very familiar with our program which should make for a seamless transition.”

Ludwig was on the staff of the 2008 Utah team that went 13-0 and beat Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

His career includes stints as offensive coordinator at California, San Diego and Wisconsin. Before he first served under Whittingham, he was offensive coordinator at Oregon from 2002-04.

A native of Ogden, Utah, Ludwig played wide receiver at Portland State.