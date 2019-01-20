American team takes NLFPA Collegiate Bowl, 10-7

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Colorado’s Juwann Winfree made a spectacular 22-yard touchdown catch and Wisconsin’s Rafael Gaglianone made a 43-yard field goal to lead the American team to a 10-7 victory over the National squad Saturday at the Rose Bowl in the NFL Players Association Collegiate Bowl.

Gaglianone made the winning field goal with 4 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Slippery Rock’s Wes Hills was selected the game MVP after running 79 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries for the National team.

It was the first victory for the American team, this year coached by Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagamo, in the bowl game’s eight-year history. The all-star game is designed to showcase players not expected to go high in the NFL draft.

The American team made tied it at 7 midway into the third quarter after North Texas’ Nate Brooks intercepted a pass to set up the Americans at the National 19. After a 2-yard loss, Rhode Island’s JaJuan Lawson lifted a pass into the right corner of the end zone and Winfree made a diving, reaching grab.

After a scoreless first quarter, the National squad drove 94 yards to take a 7-0 lead, scoring on a punishing 4-yard touchdown run by Hills. Hills also had a 28-yard run and Colorado State’s Marche Dennard a 29-yard run on the drive.

Washington’s Jake Browning completed 8 of 14 passes for 107 yards for the Nationals. Vanderbilt’s Kyle Shurmur went 10 of 19 for 90 yards for the American team.