Allen’s 1-yd TD lifts Duquesne to a 35-31 win over Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Mark Allen capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard dive to lift Duquesne past Dayton, 35-31 in a nonconference contest Saturday afternoon.

The Dukes (2-1) won their fourth straight over the Flyers and split back-to-back games in Ohio, falling to Youngstown State, 34-14 last week. They continue their three-game road trip next week at New Hampshire.

The game was the home opener for Dayton (2-1).

The teams were tied, 21-21 at intermission and Dayton took the lead on a 97-yard kick-off return by Jake Chisholm to open the second half. Less than three minutes later Daniel Parr got Duquesne even once more with a 3-yard run for a touchdown.

Sam Webster put the Flyers back in front with a 32-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. The Dukes regained the lead on Allen’s TD plunge and Dayton’s 11-play answering drive stalled at the Duquesne 31 with 1:49 left and the Flyers turned the ball over on downs.

Parr completed 18 of 22 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third. Allen finished with 30 carries for 168 yards and two 1-yard touchdowns.

Jack Cook was 19 of 27 for Dayton and threw three touchdown passes and one interception.