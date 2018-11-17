Allen has 3 INTs; Charleston Southern beats Campbell 12-7

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — James Allen had three interceptions, including a pick-6, to help Charleston Southern hold off Campbell 12-7 on Saturday.

Trailing 12-7 with 6:26 to play, Jayson DeMild led the Camels on an 11-play, 66-yard drive to the Charleston Southern 14. But Allen picked off DeMild’s pass on a fourth-and-6 with 1:22 remaining to seal it for the Buccaneers (5-5, 3-2 Big South Conference).

Allen returned his second interception 52 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter and Charleston Southern led 9-0 at halftime.

The Buccaneers ran for 218 yards on 43 carries. Terrence Wilson led with 67 yards rushing on six carries, including a 40-yard run. Tyler Tekac kicked field goals from 29- and 49-yards out.

DeMild threw a 65-yard touchdown strike to Caleb Snead with 1:44 remaining in the third to cap the scoring. DeMild threw for 191 yards and four interceptions. Snead had five catches for 95 yards for Campbell (6-5, 1-4).