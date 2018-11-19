Allen, Bush, White among 5 linebackers up for Butkus Award

Josh Allen of Kentucky and Devin Bush of Michigan are among the five finalists for the Butkus Award, which goes to the nation’s best linebacker.

The other finalists announced Monday were Tre Lamar of Clemson, Dylan Moses of Alabama and Devin White of LSU. The winner will be announced Dec. 6.

Allen and Bush were also last week named finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy that goes to the country’s best defensive player. Allen leads the Southeastern Conference and is third in the country with 13 sacks.

Bush is the leading tackler on the nation’s No. 1 defense. Moses is the top tackler for No. 1 Alabama. White is fifth in the SEC in tackles with 98 and Lamar an interception, two sacks and 60 tackles for Clemson.