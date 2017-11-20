Alex Wood resigns as Florida A&M coach after 3 seasons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Alex Wood has resigned as Florida A&M coach, two days after the Rattlers completed their season.

Athletic director Milton Overton Jr. said Monday that offensive line coach Edwin Pata will serve as interim coach.

Wood was 8-25 in three seasons. The Rattlers went 3-8 this season and 2-6 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference after going 4-7 and 4-4 last year. Wood’s contract was set to expire at the end of the year.

Pata has been a coach at his alma mater since 2013. He was the only assistant that Wood retained from the previous staff.

A search for a new coach will be led by John Eason, who becomes interim athletic director on Dec. 1. Overton will become the athletic director at Kennesaw State University in Atlanta.